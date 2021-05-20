Comerica Bank Sells 2,182 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after acquiring an additional 415,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 132,302 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

SBCF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

