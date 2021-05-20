Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Glu Mobile by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 327,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLUU opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 416.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.49.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

