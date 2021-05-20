Comerica Bank Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE opened at $269.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.80. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $188.32 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

