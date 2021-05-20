Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,671,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,835 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,776,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 350.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,530,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after buying an additional 1,969,356 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.47.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

