Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $17.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

