Coloplast A/S’s (CLPBY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Commerzbank raised Coloplast A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coloplast A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CLPBY stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

