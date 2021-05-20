Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Sells $8,628,000.00 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -873.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $1,098,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,831,000 after acquiring an additional 234,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

