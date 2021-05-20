Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) Director Sells C$40,521.20 in Stock

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) Director Robert John Briscoe sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$40,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,310,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,323,646.14.

Shares of GCL stock opened at C$1.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.86. Colabor Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.29 and a 52-week high of C$1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.11 million and a PE ratio of -83.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.92.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$133.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

