CoinEx Token (CET) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $63.28 million and $20.75 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00067591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.38 or 0.01064351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00053595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00095249 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.