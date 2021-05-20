Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.41. Coherent posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COHR shares. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

Shares of Coherent stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $262.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,112. Coherent has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coherent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Coherent by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherent (COHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.