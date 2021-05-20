Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGNX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Cognex stock opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $153,924,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,024 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Cognex by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,007,000 after acquiring an additional 693,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after acquiring an additional 661,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

