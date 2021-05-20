Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.27. Cognex posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,900%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex stock opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73. Cognex has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

