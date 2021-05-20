CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Down 7.4% After Insider Selling

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) shares traded down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 242,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 274,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Specifically, insider Michael Curt Scholz sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,900,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,935,021.45. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,958,000 shares of company stock worth $281,102.

The company has a market cap of C$12.74 million and a P/E ratio of -9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

