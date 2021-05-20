Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Sells $367,020.00 in Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CLF traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. 27,655,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,120,500. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $65,657,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,493 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $30,833,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,232 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.