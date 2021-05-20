Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 60,804 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,804 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after buying an additional 2,481,499 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,810,000 after buying an additional 1,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,771,000 after buying an additional 1,511,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,091,000 after buying an additional 1,209,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.76 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $54.93.

