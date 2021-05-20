Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 25,761 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,761 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $49.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

