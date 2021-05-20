Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 18,422 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,422 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

