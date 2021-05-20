Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USHY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,944,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,743 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,509,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,771,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,597,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 479.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04.

