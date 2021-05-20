Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 26.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $126.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.