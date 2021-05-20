Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of EMB opened at $110.64 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $116.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

