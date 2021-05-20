Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in AT&T by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 293,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in AT&T by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its position in AT&T by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 85,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 111,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

T stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

