Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Purchased by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Clarus worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Clarus by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.93 million, a PE ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

