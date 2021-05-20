Citigroup Increases Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $20.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HIMS. Tigress Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of HIMS opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.68.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $76,000.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

