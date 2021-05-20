Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades CRH (NYSE:CRH) to Buy

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRH. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. CRH has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in CRH by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CRH by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

