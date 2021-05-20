Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 880 ($11.50).

LON SAFE opened at GBX 944.50 ($12.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 632 ($8.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 965 ($12.61). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 845.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 805.54.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

