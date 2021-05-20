Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952,309. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.