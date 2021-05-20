Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 20,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 537,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,066,000 after acquiring an additional 120,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $211.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

