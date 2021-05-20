Cimarex Energy Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cimarex Energy in a report released on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on XEC. Scotiabank raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

XEC stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 197,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 119,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.