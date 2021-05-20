Christopher Rogers Acquires 8,259 Shares of Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Stock

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) insider Christopher Rogers purchased 8,259 shares of Wickes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £20,647.50 ($26,976.09).
WIX opened at GBX 251.75 ($3.29) on Thursday. Wickes Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77).
Wickes Group Company Profile
