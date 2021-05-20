Christopher B. Paisley Sells 200 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EQIX opened at $715.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $705.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $702.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Raine Capital LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 292,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $101,429,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

