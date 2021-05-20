Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.34

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CJEWY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

