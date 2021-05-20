Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $947.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.34.

About Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.