Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.33. 273,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,807,955. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.36.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

