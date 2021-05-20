Charter Trust Co. Sells 453 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of AJG stock opened at $145.39 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 957 shares of company stock valued at $117,785. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.