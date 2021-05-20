Charter Trust Co. Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,559,000 after buying an additional 2,875,150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after buying an additional 2,679,622 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 14,091.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after buying an additional 937,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2,173.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,590,000 after buying an additional 855,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

