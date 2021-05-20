Charter Trust Co. Makes New $415,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $59.55 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

