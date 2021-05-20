Charter Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

