Charter Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $441.72 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $270.51 and a one year high of $495.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $462.38 and its 200 day moving average is $443.43. The company has a market capitalization of $180.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

