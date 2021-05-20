Charter Trust Co. Buys 104 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,631,000.

GXC stock opened at $128.84 on Thursday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $94.60 and a 12 month high of $156.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.63.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

