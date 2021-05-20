Charter Trust Co. Acquires 5,076 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $126.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.10. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

