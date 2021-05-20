ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ChampionX by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ChampionX by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $888,179. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

