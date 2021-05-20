CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. CF Industries traded as high as $56.74 and last traded at $56.28, with a volume of 30152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.61.

CF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,125 shares of company stock worth $6,966,459. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

About CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

