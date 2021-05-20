CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Bert A. Frost Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $52.95 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CF Industries by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in CF Industries by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in CF Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

