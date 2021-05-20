Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.95 million.

Shares of CERS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,960. The stock has a market cap of $992.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cerus has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 37,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $237,010.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,662 shares of company stock worth $1,573,704. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

