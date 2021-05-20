Centricus Acquisition (NASDAQ:CENH) Shares Down 0.4%

Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.79. 397,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 190,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,988,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,800,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,342,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,900,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,398,000.

Centricus Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENH)

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

