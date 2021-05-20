Centaur (CNTR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.83 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 37% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00068654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.63 or 0.01061208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00095700 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.