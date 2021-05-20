Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.34

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.34 and traded as high as C$10.20. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$9.91, with a volume of 4,407,983 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVE. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.46%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

