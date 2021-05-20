Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives $9.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. Desjardins raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,707 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17,170.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,837,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $7.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

