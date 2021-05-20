Ceera Investments LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $183.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.41 and a fifty-two week high of $187.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.68 and a 200-day moving average of $174.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.