Ceera Investments LLC Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000. American Express comprises 2.7% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $154.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

